‘Castle’ production company’s new TV crypto comedy to drop an ep as an NFT By Cointelegraph

‘Castle’ production company’s new TV crypto comedy to drop an ep as an NFT
A scripted TV series that’s about crypto — and funded by it — is in development at Beacon Pictures, the independent production company behind “Bring It On”, and popular ABC drama “Castle.”
According to Deadline Hollywood, the 10 part TV crypto-comedy series “Hold on for Dear Life” — a reference of sort to the slang term ‘Hodl’ — aims for principal photography to shoot in Puerto Rico from August.
