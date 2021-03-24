Cara Delevingne Thrilled to Launch Eco-Friendly Yoga Line With Puma

Instagram

Teaming up with the global sportswear brand to create Exhale, the ‘Suicide Squad’ actress explains why it was important for them to design a collection with minimal impact.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne is keeping yoga fans fashionable by launching a new sportswear collection with Puma bosses.

The “Suicide Squad” star has teamed up with brand designers to create the eco-friendly line Exhale, which is made from 70 per cent recycled polyester, offsetting any unavoidable emissions in producing the range.

The various fitness items include a sports bra, crop top, joggers, and high-waist tights, which all come in neutral colors.

“Yoga is one of my biggest passions. It has impacted my life in such a positive way,” Cara shares in a statement. “When PUMA approached me about partnering to create a yoga line, I was thrilled.”

“We both are very focused on the environment, that is why it was important to design a collection with minimal impact. This creates a more meaningful impact on our mind, body and practice: allowing us space for peace and tranquility to simply exhale.”

The first pieces in the collection, which range in price from $55 (£40) to $100 (£72), are on sale now. The second pieces will likely to be made available at the beginning of April.

In February, Cara shared a look at the photoshoot for her latest Puma yoga collection via Instagram. Along with the campaign pictures, she gushed in the caption, “A little bit proud of this one….I LOVED collaborating & designing the Exhale Collection with @puma !!”

A longtime ambassador for Puma, Cara first partnered up with the global sportswear brand for their Do You campaign in 2016.