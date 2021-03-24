Bucss, Ndamukong Suh finalizing one-year, $10M deal

Suh has spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers, recording 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, 85 tackles and 33 quarterback hits in 32 games.

He had a solid postseason for the Bucs in 2021, tallying 1.5 sacks, 10 tackles and four quarterback hits in four games en route to a Super Bowl title.

The five-time Pro Bowler is only the latest player to re-sign in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have agreed to deals with Shaquil Barrett, Chris Godwin (franchise tag), Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Kevin Minter and Ryan Succop. They also signed Donovan Smith to a two-year deal on Wednesday.