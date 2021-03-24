Bucss, Ndamukong Suh finalizing one-year, $10M deal

When Tom Brady restructured his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was widely believed the franchise would retain several of its free agents. It appears the Bucs are getting very close to keeping the band together for 2021.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bucs and veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh are finalizing a one-year, $10 million deal.
Suh has spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers, recording 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, 85 tackles and 33 quarterback hits in 32 games.
He had a solid postseason for the Bucs in 2021, tallying 1.5 sacks, 10 tackles and four quarterback hits in four games en route to a Super Bowl title.
The five-time Pro Bowler is only the latest player to re-sign in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have agreed to deals with Shaquil Barrett, Chris Godwin (franchise tag), Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David, Kevin Minter and Ryan Succop. They also signed Donovan Smith to a two-year deal on Wednesday.