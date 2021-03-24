Bucs keep Ndamukong Suh, extend LT Donovan Smith By Reuters



As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reload for a run at a repeat championship, they’re keeping a couple of critical 300-pounders in the fold.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith agreed on a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension through 2023 that now includes $30 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, per multiple reports. Smith was in the final year of his contract and could have become a free agent in March 2022.

NFL Network reported the deal, once finalized, creates $10.6 million under the salary cap.

Most of those funds are already earmarked for a one-year, $9 million extension with defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, according to multiple reports.

The two sides agreed to terms Wednesday.

Suh turned 34 before the Super Bowl, then recorded 1.5 sacks of Patrick Mahomes in the Buccaneers’ dominant defensive performance.

Suh is listed by the Buccaneers as a defensive end in the 3-4 front but slides to defensive tackle when Tampa puts four defenders on the line.

His presence was credited by first-rounder Vita Vea as the reason the Buccaneers’ swift linebacking corps had such a profound impact on the playoffs.

Smith was a second-round pick out of Penn State and is entering his age 28 season. The short-term extension saves Tampa money and would allow Smith to sign another big contract at age 30.

Suh, the No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft, has missed two games in 11 seasons and enters the 2021 campaign with 174 regular-season games played, 64.5 sacks, 123 tackles for loss and three fumble returns for TDs.

