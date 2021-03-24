Bucs, Donovan Smith agree to two-year, $31.8M extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and left tackle Donovan Smith have agreed to a two-year, $31.8 million extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The deal will keep him in Tampa Bay through the 2023 season.
Smith has spent his entire six-year career with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay selected him in the second round of 2015 draft.
The 27-year-old has missed just two games in his career, starting 94 contests. He’s been one of Tampa Bay’s most consistent players, playing 100% of the offensive snaps in three seasons and 97% in another.