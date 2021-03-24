Home Business BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, THETA, LTC, LINK By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 3/24: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOT, XRP, UNI, THETA, LTC, LINK

On March 24, Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk announced that U.S. buyers are now able to purchase Tesla vehicles with (BTC). Musk also tweeted that Tesla will not convert BTC payments into fiat but will add to its existing treasury of about 48,000 Bitcoin.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives expects Bitcoin to account for less than 5% of Tesla transactions, but the percentage could move up as crypto adoption increases. The analyst said the move by Tesla could be a defining moment for Bitcoin from a transactional point of view.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360