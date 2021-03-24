Brave browser to integrate dedicated Binance Smart Chain DeFi wallet By Cointelegraph

Brave browser to integrate dedicated Binance Smart Chain DeFi wallet
The privacy-centric web browser Brave will soon integrate a dedicated Binance Smart Chain, or BSC, wallet, according to a recent announcement. This allows the browser’s users to open up to BSC’s ecosystem of decentralized finance, or DeFi, products.
Although Brave can already be configured to jump onto BSC manually, the addition of a preconfigured wallet is expected to simplify the process, requiring no special apps, wallets or additional tinkering.
