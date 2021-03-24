Bobby Brown Demands Criminal Investigation After Son’s Death Is Ruled as Accidental Overdose

Instagram

In a new statement, the 52-year-old RnB star and Kim Ward allude that their son Bobby Brown Jr. might have been given the drugs that later resulted to his death in November 2020.

AceShowbiz –

Bobby Brown and Kim Ward have addressed the death of their son Bobby Brown Jr., one day after after the latter’s autopsy and toxicoloy reports were released. As the reports claimed that the 28-year-old’s death was caused by an accidental overdose of drugs, his parents demanded an investigation as they believed that Bobby Brown Jr. didn’t do drugs.

“My family continues to mourn my son’s death,” Brown said a statement on Tuesday, December 23. Alluding that someone gave Brown Jr. the drugs, the statement continued, “Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim.”

The statement went on to read, “Bobby was often easily influenced. This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable.”

The couple’s attorney Christopher Brown added that Brown Jr. might have consumed the fentanyl “without his knowledge and we believe it killed him.”

On Monday, March 22, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Officer released in documents that the death of the R&B star’s son was ruled as accidental in addition to confirm that he died from “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.”

Bobby Jr. died at his home in the Los Angeles area on November 18, 2020. His girlfriend had reportedly seen him alive in the morning before finding him unconscious on his bedroom floor. He was declared dead after paramedics were called at the scene.

A few days following Bobby Jr’s tragic death, his singer father Bobby revealed a statement to the press, “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family.” His message continued to read, “There are no words to explain the pain.”

At the time, his lawyer revealed that Brown Jr. was “not feeling well” and had “flu-like symptoms” a few days before his death. “This is a tragic loss and we will be let the authorities conduct their investigation of his death,” he said before asking fans to “respect the family’s privacy.”