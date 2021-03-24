‘Black Widow’ and ‘Cruella’ Will Hit Theaters and Disney+ at the Same Time Following Date Shifts

Marvel Studios/Disney

AceShowbiz –

Fans seemingly will be happy with a new announcement by Disney. In a tweet on Tuesday, March 24, Disney revealed that “Black Widow” arrive on both theaters and its streaming service Disney+ at the same time.

” ‘Black Widow,’ in theaters July 9 and on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required,” so Disney’s official Twitter account tweeted. Fans must have a premium subscription to watch the Scarlett Johansson-led Marvel movie. In addition to the premium subscription, fans need to pay additional $30 charge for Premiere Access.

“Black Widow” isn’t the only movie which experience a new change. Emma Watson‘s “Cruella” has been set to premiere on Disney Plus and open in theaters at the same time.

The live-action flick based on the character Cruella de Vil will arrive as scheduled on May 28. Fans, however, have to wait a little bit as “Black Widow” has been pushed back two months and will debut on July 9 from its original premiere date on May 7.

With the move, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is pushed back to September 3. The film was initially scheduled for a July premiere date. Meanwhile, Pixar’s animated coming-of-age flick “Luca” will no have traditional theatrical release. Fans can watch the movie with no additional cost on Disney Plus on June 18.

Disney previously revealed that it would not opt out theatrical release entirely for its movies despite the massive refocus on streaming. Some titles, including “Free Guy” (August 13), “The King’s Man” (December 22), “Deep Water” (January 14, 2022) and “Death on the Nile” (February 11, 2022), can only be enjoyed on the big screen.

“By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment distribution, said.