Bitcoin tackles $56K as Tesla ‘Elon candle’ hits days before record options expiry By Cointelegraph

(BTC) recovered above $56,000 on March 24 after a new “Elon candle” put a familiar spring in the step of bulls.

1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and Tradingview showed BTC/USD gaining 3.3% over several hours during Wednesday on news that Tesla (NASDAQ:) will acceptand keep — payments in Bitcoin.

BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Coinbase) with support/ resistance highlighted. Source: Rekt Capital/ Twitter