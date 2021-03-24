Australia breaking weather news, flood updates, forecast and latest news headlines March 23, 2021:

Brazil’s Supreme Court has ruled former judge Sergio Moro was biased in the way he oversaw former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s corruption trial, providing vindication for the leftist leader who has long claimed political persecution.

Tuesday’s (Wednesday AEDT) decision further darkens the shadow over the reputation of Mr Moro and the sweeping Car Wash corruption investigation he presided over for years.

He sentenced hundreds of business and political leaders previously believed to enjoy impunity and transformed himself into one of Brazil’s best-known public figures. Some hailed him as a hero while others accused him of being a zealot.