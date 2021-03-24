AstraZeneca vaccine doses found in Italy, export ban on table

PARIS (Reuters) – Some 29 million doses of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) vaccines were found at a plant in Italy over the weekend, a French official said on Wednesday, and checks are still needed to assess whether they were export-bound.
Should it be confirmed that these doses were to be exported, the question of blocking the shipment should be on the table, the official at the French presidency said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.