AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in updated U.S. trial results By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine
(Reuters) – British drugmaker AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) Plc said on Thursday its vaccine was 76% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and that it has submitted the results to the U.S. Data and Safety Monitoring Board.
The development comes after health officials publicly criticized the drugmaker for using “outdated information” to show how well the immunization worked.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.