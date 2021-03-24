Asset management giant Fidelity files for Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

Asset management giant Fidelity files for Bitcoin ETF
Fidelity Investments, the $4.9 trillion asset manager, has filed paperwork with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, to list a new (BTC) exchange-traded fund.
The Wise Origin Bitocin Trust was filed with the SEC on Wednesday, according to a Form S-1 Registration Statement that appeared on the regulator’s website. The ETF aims to track the digital currency’s daily performance using the Fidelity Bitcoin Index PR, an index that’s derived from several price feeds.
