Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth To Daughter Jupiter

Welcome, Jupiter Iris French.
Ashley announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, musician Christopher French, back in September — and oh, how time has flown!
The star’s been pretty candid about her journey to motherhood so far, including how she would recieve invasive questions about her pregnancy based on the size of her bump.
Well, now, Ashley shared a pic of the little one’s hand with the caption, “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21.”
This means that Ashley gave birth yesterday — and I’ve gotta hand it to whoever was posting dog pics on her IG stories like nothing was different.
All the best to Ashley, Christopher, and the bb!
