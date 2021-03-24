Armenia’s parliament votes to lift martial law: RIA By Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenia’s parliament voted on Wednesday to lift martial law, the RIA news agency reported, ahead of an early parliamentary election planned in June.
Armenia brought in martial law in September when war broke out between ethnic Armenians in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri forces. The conflict that erupted on Sept. 27 was brought to a halt on Nov. 10 by a Russian-brokered peace deal.
