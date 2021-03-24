Andy Cohen Corrects Everyone on How Khloe Kardashian’s Name Should Be Pronounced

Instagram

Making an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, the Bravo TV host says that the Good American co-founder has got her named mispronounced all this time.

Andy Cohen has recently made a big reveal in regards to Khloe Kardashian. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“, the radio and television talk show host pointed out that most people has been incorrectly pronounced the Good American co-founder’s name all this time.

Host Jimmy Fallon brought up the topic when sitting down with Andy. “I was talking to you backstage … and you said, ‘I’m pronouncing her name, we’ve all been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time,’ ” he mentioned. It got the 52-year-old to respond, “We’ve all been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host went on to articulate the correct pronunciation. “It’s Klo-ay! There’s a little accent over the name,” he stressed before recounting the moment he first got confirmation from Kris Jenner about it.

“I walked [into Khloe’s household], I go ‘Khloe’ and the other women go, ‘Excuse me?’ ” Andy shared. “And Kris said, ‘Yeah, that’s actually really how it’s pronounced.’ There’s a little thing on top of the name, why am I the only one that got that?” He added, “I got the memo.”





Andy later shared to Jimmy about the meticulous process he had to go through to get into the Kardashians’ Calabasas, California home. “It was a trip going to the Kardashians’ house. You’ve got to go through all these gates. I had to get a COVID test before I went there,” he spilled.

“I said, ‘Oh you want to give me the results of the COVID test?’ ” Andy continued. “They said, ‘Go to Khloe’s and if the second gate opens, you’re negative.’ And the gate opened and I was like, ‘Alright, I don’t have COVID.’ ”

Andy served as a guest in the Tuesday, March 23 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. During the show, the father of one also talked about the longevity of his career and his new series “For Real: The Story of Reality TV“.