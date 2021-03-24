Addison Rae Confirms Her Split from Bryce Hall by Calling Him ‘Ex-Boyfriend’

Instagram

The TikTok star reportedly breaks up with her on-and-off boyfriend because ‘she feels that he has a lot of growing up to do and that he brings too much drama into her life.’

AceShowbiz –

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have called it quits yet again. When making a virtual appearance on “The Zane Lowe Show”, the TikTok star confirmed that she broke up with her on-and-off beau by referring to him as “ex-boyfriend.”

The 20-year-old revealed her relationship status when speaking about her debut single “Obsessed”. In the Tuesday, March 23 sit-down, she said, “So the night recording this… I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time. I dropped him off at his house… He looked at me and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you.’ And I was like, ‘Me too.’ ”

“And I didn’t really mean that. It was kind of an accident,” the social media personality added. “I mean, I didn’t really mean that, I kind of meant, ‘I’m obsessed with you too.’ But he was like, ‘Oh, are you obsessed with yourself?’ And I was like, ‘You know what? I should be.’ And then I was like, ‘But I’m obsessed with you too, whatever.’ ”

The “He’s All That” star did not detail the reason why she parted ways with Bryce. However, a source told Us Weekly, “Addison broke up with Bryce… She feels that he has a lot of growing up to do and that he brings too much drama into her life. They’re so on and off though, so don’t be surprised if they get back together at some point.”

The breakup came after Bryce was rumored to have cheated on Addison while taking a trip to Las Vegas in February. The speculations emerged after YouTuber KeemStar claimed to have screenshots of a woman suggesting that she hooked up with Bryce during the trip. However, he was quick to shut down the rumor by tweeting, “I didn’t cheat on addison.”

Bryce and Addison were unveiled to be dating on-and-off since late 2019. The two made public their single status back in August 2020. While celebrating Halloween in November the same year, they sparked reunion rumors by posting new PDA-filled pictures on their individual Instagram accounts.