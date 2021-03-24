Actors Who Almost Quit Acting, Then Landed A Big Role

Thank goodness they stuck it out!
2.
Ashleigh Murray
3.
Monique Coleman
4.
Chrissy Metz
5.
Elizabeth Olsen
6.
Noah Centineo
7.
Gal Gadot
8.
Kristen Stewart
9.
John Krasinski
10.
Melissa McCarthy
11.
Jenna Fischer
12.
William Jackson Harper
13.
Courtney Henggeler
14.
Joshua Bassett
15.
Bradley Cooper
16.
Millie Bobby Brown
17.
Amy Adams
18.
Chris Hemsworth
19.
Jon Hamm
20.
David Harbour
21.
And finally, Mark Ruffalo
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.