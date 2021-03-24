Aaron Boone will encourage players to get COVID vaccine

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Wednesday that he was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and will encourage his players and staff members to get their shots when they are eligible.

“I got vaccinated about a week ago. And I’ll definitely encourage our guys to get it,” Boone explained, per Marly Rivera of ESPN. “There’s talk of more of us being able to get it. It does seem like it’s starting to happen more, especially with some younger population and healthier population. Hopefully, it’s something that will be available to us in mass.”

Boone, 48, missed time earlier this month to receive a pacemaker, and he underwent open-heart surgery in 2009. He added that he likely won’t feature in any public service announcements promoting the safety of the vaccines because “I don’t feel like it’s my place to tell somebody” outside of the Yankees organization to get the shot.

Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported members of the Los Angeles Lakers will receive vaccines at some point this week, making them at least the fifth NBA club to acknowledge some employees have been vaccinated. Meanwhile, the Association has used figures such as Julius Erving, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Gregg Popovich in PSAs meant to address the safety of the shots.

Starting April 1, the Miami Heat will become the first NBA team to open seating sections only to fans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Thus far, none of the so-called “big four” North American professional sports leagues are mandating that players and other employees get vaccinated to participate in seasons.