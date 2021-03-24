17 Actors Who Had To Fight To Get A Part

I can’t believe anyone doubted these iconic actors!
Some actors are chased after for roles — like Bill Murray in Lost in Translation.
But other actors have to fight to get cast in a role they know they’re right for — here are 17 examples of actors who fought tooth and nail to get a part!
1.
Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born
2.
Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad
3.
Jennifer Lawrence in Winter’s Bone
4.
Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians
5.
Patrick Swayze in Ghost
6.
Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost
7.
Winona Ryder in Heathers
8.
Marlon Brando in The Godfather
9.
Dev Patel in Lion
10.
Kate Winslet in Titanic
11.
Dave Bautista in Guardians of the Galaxy
12.
Lisa Kudrow in Friends
13.
Taylor Lautner in Twilight: New Moon
14.
Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool
15.
Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde
16.
Lili Reinhart in Riverdale
17.
And finally, Mahershala Ali in True Detective
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!