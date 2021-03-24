17 Actors Who Had To Fight To Get A Part



New World / courtesy Everett Collection



Daniel Waters thought Ryder wasn’t attractive enough to play Veronica, and Winona’s own agent begged her not to take the part in the dark comedy. However, Ryder loved the script, apparently calling it the “greatest piece of literature since Catcher in the Rye.” Screenwriter Daniel Waters said, “No one has ever liked a piece of writing more than Winona Ryder liked the script of Heathers, and she was so eloquent about her love for it that how could it be anyone else?” The film became a cult classic and helped catapult Ryder to stardom.