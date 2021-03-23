Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

AstraZeneca’s latest stumble

In a two-page letter, federal health officials and an independent panel of medical experts accused AstraZeneca of cherry-picking data about the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The company had said that based on its U.S. trial, the vaccine appeared to be 79 percent effective at preventing Covid-19. But the panel said its efficacy might have been between 69 percent and 74 percent, and it reprimanded AstraZeneca for an overly rosy description of the trial data.

AstraZeneca defended the data it had released on Monday and said that the interim results appeared to be “consistent” with more recent data collected during the trial. The company said it would reissue fuller results within 48 hours.

The results throw a wrench into the efforts of elected leaders elsewhere to rebuild trust in the shot. Faith in the vaccine had already plunged across Europe after recent reports that a very small number of recipients had developed unusual blood clots.