Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

AstraZeneca stumbles again

The announcement this week that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine had achieved nearly 80 percent efficacy in a gold-standard U.S. trial was met with relief by the many countries relying on it.

But there was another setback. In a highly unusual move, American officials said that the company’s account of the trial’s findings may have been inaccurate. An independent monitoring board twice asked for a more rigorous approach to determining which trial participants had Covid-19, but AstraZeneca unveiled its interim results on Monday without conducting the full analysis requested.

The company defended its claims of 79 percent efficacy for its vaccine, and said it would release more up-to-date trial results within 48 hours. Global regulators have deemed it safe and effective. But the miscommunication contributed to friction as the company prepares to seek approval from U.S. drug regulators and build confidence around its European rollout.

Context: Health officials around the world had been looking to the shot’s U.S. trial, the largest of its kind, as a crucial guide to their own rollouts: It would supply more data on older people, who had not been as well-represented in earlier trials, and a more precise read on the vaccine’s overall efficacy.