Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store

A gunman opened fire at a grocery story in Boulder, Colo., on Monday afternoon, killing at least 10 people, including a police officer, the authorities in Boulder said. A suspect, who was injured during the shooting, is in custody. Here’s the latest.

As officers secured the building, more than a dozen people were led out of the supermarket, a King Soopers in a residential area a couple of miles south of the campus of the University of Colorado. The grocery store usually draws a mix of families and college students.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County,” said the Boulder County district attorney, Michael Dougherty.

Repercussions: Colorado has been the scene of a number of multiple fatal shootings in recent years. These have often been followed by a partisan divide, in which Republicans have generally resisted new calls for tighter gun laws, while Democrats have said these moments underscore the need for new and stricter gun laws.