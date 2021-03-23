XRP Army gets ‘RelistXRP’ trending, demands exchanges comply By Cointelegraph

XRP Army gets ‘RelistXRP’ trending, demands exchanges comply
Members of the XRP Army — supporters of the XRP token — have started an online movement to pressure crypto exchanges to relist the digital asset amid facing a lawsuit from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC.
According to Twitter user MackAttackXRP, the hashtag “RelistXRP” was trending in The Netherlands earlier today, with some users reporting the social media movement was gaining traction in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Twitter data showed more than 35,000 tweets with the hashtag in the Netherlands, more than 30,000 tweets in the U.S. and roughly 24,000 in Australia.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.