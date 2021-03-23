Winners and losers from the first week of the NCAA men’s tournament

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The First Four typically is ignored by the masses as tournament week starts up. In normal years, two games pop up just two days after Selection Sunday that no one is ready for — then we do the same thing the following night. Most bracket pools completely ignore the games and interest beyond the competing schools is low. This season, like in many other ways, was different. All four games were played on Thursday, which not only built up anticipation for the tournament to start but it lands on the day we’re all used to the “real tournament” starting. That doesn’t even touch on the fact that we had four really good games to watch, with three going down to the wire. Drake and Wichita State went back and forth before the Bulldogs pulled out the one-point win. Norfolk State fought off a comeback by Appalachian State (and they had to make their own comeback) to also win by a point. Then UCLA and Michigan State went into overtime before the Bruins pulled away for a six-point victory. In each of those games, we had a shot at the buzzer to win it (all three missed) and we saw the winning team have to make a late run to take the lead.