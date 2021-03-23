William Shatner-backed firm teams up with Mattereum for NFT provenance tracking By Cointelegraph

Blockchain authentication outfit Third Millennia — founded by science fiction icon William Shatner — has partnered with Mattereum, a London-based “digital twin” trading platform, to launch an initiative focused on nonfungible token provenance.

“Digital twins” refer to real-world asset NFTs, or rwaNFTs — tokenized versions of physical goods.