Who are the favorites for each major NBA award?

Like it or not (and believe me, I HATE it), James Harden has played so well for the Nets this season that he’s forced himself into the MVP conversation. After acting like a complete jerk in Houston through training camp and the first eight games, Harden got his wish and was traded to the already-stacked Brooklyn Nets. With Kevin Durant out for a large chunk of the year and Kyrie Irving volunteering to move to shooting guard, Harden has been the best point guard in the NBA this season, averaging 25.4 PPG, 11.3 APG, and 8.8 RPG for the Nets. He and Kyrie have played so well with Durant out that the Nets are in second in the top-heavy Eastern Conference despite not having one of the best players on earth for more than half the season (Durant’s only played 19 games). With the injuries to Embiid and LeBron, Harden is right there with Jokic and Lillard in the MVP race and could become the only player to ever win an MVP award during a season in which he was traded.