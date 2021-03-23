When is Opening Day 2021? Date, schedule, start times for all 30 MLB teams

Knock on wood when you read this: Happy Opening Day.

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that nothing in the sports world feels right without baseball in the spring. MLB navigated the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, delivering a precarious-yet-successful 60-game sprint which culminated in the Dodgers winning their first World Series since 1988.

MLB (and everyone else) is hoping for a better season in 2021, with a full 162-game slate scheduled to kick off in just over a week’s time, this time with a different level of anxiety; with the CBA expiring at the end of the season, there’s a war brewing between the league and the MLBPA, leading many to believe a work stoppage is on the horizon. So, there’s that.

The MLB offseason was slow, lumbering and, largely, boring, with few big-time moves made: Trevor Bauer heads west to reinforce the Dodger rotation, the Mets swung a trade for super-smiley superstar Francisco Lindor and Nolan Arenado ditches purple and silver for Cardinals red, landing in St. Louis in a trade.

Enjoy the baseball this year, folks, because who knows what could happen?

Here’s everything to know about Opening Day in 2021, including the full TV schedule with start times for all 30 teams.

When is MLB Opening Day 2021?

MLB hopes that all 30 teams will be able to take the field on April 1, which would be the first time all 30 squads started on the same day since 1968. It’s the fourth consecutive year that MLB has scheduled all 30 teams to start on the same day, but rainouts have rescheduled games in prior seasons.

The first game of the day features Aaron Judge and the Yankees vs. the Blue Jays and George Springer, who is donning new duds after joining the Jays on a big deal this offseason.

MLB Opening Day schedule

The slate for Opening Day features all 30 squads.