Up to 150,000 Aussies could be out of work, says Treasury boss

The boss of Treasury expects up to 150,000 Australians could lose work when JobKeeper ends on Sunday.

New figures from the Australian Tax Office show there were more than one million employees still relying on the wage subsidy at the end of January.

But Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy insists it is an appropriate time to end the program, telling a Senate Estimates hearing JobKeeper has “done its job” of propping up the economy during COVID-19 restrictions and assisting in the recovery.

Despite the predicted job losses, Dr Kennedy expects many of those people will find other work, meaning there won’t be a significant rise in the unemployment rate.

“We could see a bump in the unemployment rate as the JobKeeper program comes to an end this month, perhaps through March/April.

“But that bump might not be as much as we feared.”

Labor Senator Katy Gallagher was critical of that language.