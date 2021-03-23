Uniswap V3 launches — UNI prices surges by 8% in minutes By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Uniswap V3 launches — UNI prices surges by 8% in minutes

UNI, the governance token of Uniswap, the most widely utilized automated market maker (AMM) in DeFi, has surged significantly after the launch of Uniswap V3 on March 23. At just over $35 per token, UNI has gained nearly 23% in the past week

The Uniswap team said:

4-hour price chart (Gemini). Source: TradingView.com
Uniswap statistics. Source: intotheblock