U.S. Treasury drafting guidance on state tax provision in stimulus act By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington

(Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it is drafting further guidance on a provision in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan that prohibits states from using stimulus money to replace revenue lost to tax cuts.

The provision has drawn criticism from some 21 Republican state attorneys general, with Ohio’s top lawyer suing the Biden administration last week, arguing broad language in the American Rescue Plan Act violates the state’s constitutional right to determine its own tax policies.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a written response to these concerns “it is well established that Congress may place such reasonable conditions on how states may use federal funding.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR