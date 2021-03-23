U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.94% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.94%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.94%, while the index lost 0.76%, and the index declined 1.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:), which rose 1.86% or 2.42 points to trade at 132.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Walmart Inc (NYSE:) added 1.19% or 1.57 points to end at 133.94 and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) was up 0.76% or 0.39 points to 51.39 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 4.35% or 2.76 points to trade at 60.75 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 3.97% or 9.98 points to end at 241.25 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was down 3.44% or 7.77 points to 218.25.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:) which rose 4.07% to 92.37, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 3.47% to settle at 60.53 and Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:) which gained 3.25% to close at 74.02.

The worst performers were Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which was down 9.51% to 16.09 in late trade, ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 9.06% to settle at 91.25 and Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) which was down 8.33% to 27.19 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 236.33% to 18.3300, Benitec Biopharma Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) which was up 190.28% to settle at 9.26 and Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 22.92% to close at 5.310.

The worst performers were Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 77.98% to 7.99 in late trade, Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 34.29% to settle at 2.530 and Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.92% to 10.26 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 236.33% or 12.8800 to 18.3300. Shares in Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 77.98% or 28.30 to 7.99. Shares in Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 22.92% or 0.990 to 5.310.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 7.52% to 20.30.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.07% or 1.20 to $1726.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.19% or 0.11 to hit $57.87 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 1.04% or 0.63 to trade at $61.01 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.04% to 1.1845, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 108.58.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.398.