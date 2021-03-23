U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.94% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.94%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.94%, while the index lost 0.76%, and the index declined 1.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:), which rose 1.86% or 2.42 points to trade at 132.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Walmart Inc (NYSE:) added 1.19% or 1.57 points to end at 133.94 and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) was up 0.76% or 0.39 points to 51.39 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 4.35% or 2.76 points to trade at 60.75 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 3.97% or 9.98 points to end at 241.25 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was down 3.44% or 7.77 points to 218.25.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:) which rose 4.07% to 92.37, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 3.47% to settle at 60.53 and Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:) which gained 3.25% to close at 74.02.

The worst performers were Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which was down 9.51% to 16.09 in late trade, ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 9.06% to settle at 91.25 and Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) which was down 8.33% to 27.19 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 236.33% to 18.3300, Benitec Biopharma Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) which was up 190.28% to settle at 9.26 and Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 22.92% to close at 5.310.

The worst performers were Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 77.98% to 7.99 in late trade, Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 34.29% to settle at 2.530 and Jiayin Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.92% to 10.26 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 236.33% or 12.8800 to 18.3300. Shares in Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 77.98% or 28.30 to 7.99. Shares in Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 22.92% or 0.990 to 5.310.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 7.52% to 20.30.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.07% or 1.20 to $1726.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.19% or 0.11 to hit $57.87 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 1.04% or 0.63 to trade at $61.01 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.04% to 1.1845, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 108.58.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.398.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR