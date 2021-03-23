U.S. miner Blockcap plans to have 40,000 ASICs operational by Q4 By Cointelegraph

U.S. miner Blockcap plans to have 40,000 ASICs operational by Q4
Blockcap, one of the largest mining firms in North America, has added more than 12,000 additional Bitmain Antminer S19s to its inventory.
The firm is now expecting to have deployed more than 40,000 Bitcoin miners by the fourth quarter, and projects an operational hashrate of roughly 3.5 exahashes per second, or EH/s — equal to roughly 2% of BTC’s currently combined hashrate of 171.3 EH/s.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.