U.N. rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war crimes By Reuters

© Reuters. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Bachelet attends a news conference in Geneva
2/2
GENEVA (Reuters) – U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet was given a mandate on Tuesday to collect and preserve information and evidence of war crimes committed during Sri Lanka’s long civil war that ended in 2009.
The Human Rights Council adopted a resolution, brought by Britain on behalf of a core group of countries, strengthening her office’s capacity to investigate with a view to future prosecutions. The vote was 22 countries in favour, with 11 against, including China and Pakistan, and 14 abstentions including India.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.