U.K. Agrees to Help North Sea Oil Industry With Low-Carbon Shift

(Bloomberg) — The U.K. government said it has reached an agreement with the country’s oil and gas industry that will help safeguard jobs as the country strives to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases.

The North Sea transition deal published on Wednesday sets out a path to attract investment into renewable energy, carbon-capture and storage, and hydrogen. Spending of as much as 16 billion pounds ($22 billion) by 2030 — shared between the government and industry — should reduce emissions and create as many as 40,000 jobs across the supply chain, according to a statement from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

As part of the agreement, the U.K. will no longer provide financial support for fossil fuel projects overseas from March 31 “with very limited exceptions,” according to the statement. It will also introduce a process later this year called “dynamic checkpoint,” which will ensure future oil and gas exploration and production licenses are only granted if they don’t undermine the nation’s climate goals.

The plan comes at a time when the U.K. oil and gas industry is struggling to recover from an investment slump caused by the coronavirus. Even before the Covid-19 crisis, the North Sea had undergone dramatic changes as many major companies departed from aging fields. Oil production fell by more than half in the past two decades and is expected to decline further.