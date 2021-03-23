Twitter revels in Will Wade, LSU’s Round 2 loss to Michigan in NCAA Tournament

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
6

Eight-seed LSU lost a tough game to 1-seed Michigan on Monday and, boy, did Twitter love it.

Not so much the Tigers losing — they put together a good game against the Wolverines before getting outmatched down the stretch of an 86-78 defeat — but Will Wade losing. The fourth-year Tigers coach was the object of considerable ridicule and vitriol on the mercurial social media site, and it all has to do with the FBI’s 2017 investigation into college basketball corruption.

For reference, Wade in June 2017 was caught on a wiretap discussing paying a recruit to secure his services. The player mentioned seems to have been Javonte Smart — currently a junior on LSU’s roster — whom Wade mentioned by last name. Wade was caught saying he made “a strong-ass offer” to Smart.

MORE MARCH MADNESS: Live scores | Updated bracket | TV schedule

Wade was suspended March 8, 2019, and reinstated April 14 of the same year. LSU determined that he didn’t violate the terms of his contract and he was retained to coach the Tigers. Not a good look for LSU or Wade.

DeCOURCY: LSU reinstating Wade isn’t madness if there’s a method to it

Hence the digital schadenfreude. Here’s a good sample of Twitter’s delight at LSU and Wade’s loss to Michigan:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR