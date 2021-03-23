Twitter CEO Converts First Tweet to NFT, Sold at Over $2.9m By CoinQuora

Twitter CEO Converts First Tweet to NFT, Sold at Over $2.9m
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet for more than $2.9 million
- The tweet from March 2006 was purchased by Bridge Oracle (NYSE:) CEO Sina (NASDAQ:) Estavi.
- Dorsey said he will convert the proceeds to and will then donate that to GiveDirectly, Africa Response Fund.
Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, has sold a digital version of his first tweet for more than $2.9 million. The sale took place just 2 weeks following the post’s digital auction announcement. According to Valuables by Cent, Bridge Oracle CEO Sina Estavi bought the tweet made in March 2006.
The 15-year old post sells as a non-fungible token (NFT), a di…..This article first published on coinquora.com
