Turkey’s Erdogan to revise cabinet, party official says: NTV By Reuters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will make an adjustment in his cabinet of ministers, a deputy head of his ruling AK Party Mahir Unal was reported as saying by broadcaster NTV on Tuesday, after recent media speculation about a reshuffle.
Unal’s comments came amid financial market turmoil after Erdogan dismissed Turkey’s central bank governor on Saturday, two days after he raised rates to curb inflation. Erdogan appointed a critic of tight monetary policy in his place.
