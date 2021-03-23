Tsitsipas eyes opening in Miami with Big Three out By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: ATP 500 – Mexican Open

By Rory Carroll

(Reuters) – Stefanos Tsitsipas is keeping expectations low heading into the Miami Open but said the absence of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the tournament gives players like him a better chance for success.

The 22-year-old Greek, who is ranked fifth, reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month and the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday, in a solid start to what he hopes will be his breakthrough year.

“It is an opportunity, I won’t lie,” he told reporters when asked about the absence of the so-called Big Three.

“But there are plenty of good guys that aren’t in the top five that can play good tennis, as well. I can see them as a threat, too.”

Australian Open champion and world number one Djokovic withdrew from the tournament to spend more time with his family while Nadal is recovering from injuries and Federer is using the time to work his way back to the tour.

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will also miss the event and return to the tour during the European claycourt season. World number two Daniil Medvedev is set to lead the field.

Despite being seeded second, Tsitsipas said he did not consider himself a favourite.

“I have a pretty difficult road despite all of this,” said Tsitsipas, who will face either Brazilian Thiago Monteiro or hard-hitting South African Kevin Anderson in his first match.

“But generally speaking, it’s an opportunity. I can see it that way. Let’s hope for the best.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR