Tom Parker Shows ‘Inspirational’ Strength as He Undergoes Treatment for Brain Tumor

According to his wife Kelsey, The Wanted singer shows ‘inspirational’ strength as the family keep positive attitude while he’s undergoing treatment following stage four glioblastoma diagnosis.

British pop star Tom Parker is keeping his fingers crossed for a brighter future as his brain tumour treatment has been “successful so far,” according to his wife.

The Wanted singer revealed he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma in October (20) and, although he and his blogger wife Kelsey are taking things one day at a time, the musician appears to be making good progress.

Writing as a guest columnist in Closer magazine, she revealed, “Everybody deals with news like this differently. I just like to crack on and live life as it comes.”

“I’m a naturally positive person, so as soon as Tom got diagnosed, I was working out how we could fight it and get through it. We never got a prognosis because we wanted to stay positive and take every day as it comes.”

“He got going with treatment and it’s been successful so far – his strength is totally inspirational.”

Now the couple, who shares 20-month-old daughter Aurelia and four-month-old son Bodhi, is hoping to get away on its first family holiday this summer.

“A ray of light keeping us going at the moment is the thought of summer – we have a camping holiday booked which we’re all looking forward to,” Kelsey continued. “It’ll be our first holiday as a family of four.”

The health update comes two months after Tom revealed doctors had noted a “significant reduction” in the size of his tumour.

“I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment,” he told fans on Instagram in January (21). “Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this b**tard…!

“This journey is a rollercoaster that’s for sure. Today is a f**king good day.”