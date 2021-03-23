Tokio Marine expects no material impact in 2021 from Greensill

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it currently expects no material impact on its results for the fiscal year starting next month as a result of its exposure to the fallout of Greensill Capital’s collapse.

Tokio Marine made the forecast in a statement the day after its shares fell 5.6% following a Bloomberg report that the Japanese insurer faced a larger-than-expected exposure to the insolvent British finance firm.

“Our expected net exposure remains unchanged, and as a result we don’t see any need to adjust our financial guidance (for the year ending this March) nor do we currently anticipate any material impact on our financials for the next fiscal year,” the company said in a statement.

Shares of Tokio Marine were trading flat on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported that Tokio Marine’s Australian unit, which at one point wrote more than A$10 billion ($7.7 billion) of insurance policies for Greensill, is not covered by contracts with a key group of re-insurers.

Of the coverage for Greensill credit notes, $4.6 billion worth of contracts expired on March 1, court documents show.

The company declined to comment on the status of the remaining policies and whether they are covered by reinsurance is not clear, but a spokesman said the company had examined this part of the insurance agreements before concluding that there would be no material impact.