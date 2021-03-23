Thomas Middleditch’s ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Star Claims to Have Tried to Warn People About His Behavior

Instagram

The comedian was under fire after a Cloak and Dagger club client named Hannah Harding alleged that the actor made ‘lewd sexual overtures’ toward her and her girlfriend at the club.

Thomas Middleditch‘s “Silicon Valley” co-star Alice Wetterlund has reacted to sexual misconduct claims against the actor. Taking to her Twitter account, Alice appeared to have been aware of Thomas’ behavior all along.

In a post on Monday, March 22, the Carla Walton depicter claimed that she had tried to tell people about the matter. “Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!” so she wrote.

This wasn’t the first time for Alice to call Thomas out on social media. Back in 2019, Thomas revealed in an interview with Playboy that he did “swinger” lifestyle with his then-wife, Mollie Gates, as he had a group sex and slept with his fans. “Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here,’ ” the actor said at the time. “Personally, [fame] is one of the trickier elements of it all, because Mollie doesn’t get that and yet she has to witness it.”

In response to that, Alice tweeted, “The shocker here for me was that he HAS female fans?!?”

She also spoke against her former “Silicon Valley” co-star T.J. Miller who was accused of sexual assault back in 2018. “I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can f**k off forever,” she tweeted in July of that year.

Thomas was under fire after a Cloak and Dagger club client named Hannah Harding claimed that the actor made “lewd sexual overtures” toward her and her girlfriend after he approached her on the dance floor. When she turned him down, Hannah alleged that the comedian kept pursuing her and groped her in front of her pals and some employees.

Hannah also revealed that Thomas later sent her a direct message on Instagram. In the text obtained by The Times, the Canadian star allegedly said, “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you … I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster … I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”