This clever Bitcoin options strategy brings pro BTC traders big profits By Cointelegraph

As BTC price has already surged 72.7% since February, most traders are skeptical of another rally taking place over the next couple of weeks. Nevertheless, the $55,000 support has shown strength and is a signal that the uptrend is intact.

‘s (BTC) upcoming March 26 options expiry might become the largest ever, with $6.1 billion open interest on the line. With less than 4 days ahead of the settlement date, pro investors will have already set up strategies for the next month.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.