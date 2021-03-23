This clever Bitcoin options strategy brings pro BTC traders big profits By Cointelegraph

This clever Bitcoin options strategy brings pro BTC traders big profits
‘s (BTC) upcoming March 26 options expiry might become the largest ever, with $6.1 billion open interest on the line. With less than 4 days ahead of the settlement date, pro investors will have already set up strategies for the next month.
As BTC price has already surged 72.7% since February, most traders are skeptical of another rally taking place over the next couple of weeks. Nevertheless, the $55,000 support has shown strength and is a signal that the uptrend is intact.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.