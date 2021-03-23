This clever Bitcoin options strategy brings pro BTC traders big profits By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

This clever Bitcoin options strategy brings pro BTC traders big profits

‘s (BTC) upcoming March 26 options expiry might become the largest ever, with $6.1 billion open interest on the line. With less than 4 days ahead of the settlement date, pro investors will have already set up strategies for the next month.

Bitcoin price at Coinbase, USD. Source: TradingView

As BTC price has already surged 72.7% since February, most traders are skeptical of another rally taking place over the next couple of weeks. Nevertheless, the $55,000 support has shown strength and is a signal that the uptrend is intact.

OKEx 3-month future contracts basis. Source: Skew
Profit / Loss estimate. Source: Deribit Position Builder