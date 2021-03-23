Theta Network’s token enters top 10 cryptos by market capitalization By Cointelegraph

Theta Network’s token enters top 10 cryptos by market capitalization
THETA, the native token of the Theta Network — a decentralized blockchain-based video delivery network — has entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
On Tuesday, THETA overtook Chainlink’s LINK as the 10th biggest cryptocurrency by market cap at nearly $11.5 billion, according to data from CoinGecko. At publishing time, LINK’s market cap amounte to $11.2 billion.
