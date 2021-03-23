The ‘NBA Rookie of the Year’ quiz

Rookie LaMelo Ball has been a revelation for the Charlotte Hornets this season, impressing the likes of both LeBron James and Michael Jordan along the way. Not only has he done things that no rookie has done in more than half a century, but his superb play, alongside that of Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, made the Hornets a surprise playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. That’s why it was so devastating when the news came out that Ball had broken a bone in his wrist that will likely sideline him for the rest of the season. With the trade deadline just days away, Ball’s injury puts the Hornets in a tough spot. They now must decide if they will be buyers and make a push for a postseason berth or if they will be sellers and build for a run next year when the dynamic Ball is back on the court.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Prior to the injury, LaMelo was the clear favorite to win Rookie of the Year. He still might win, but the race for the award is now wide open. In the lottery era, 37 players have taken home NBA ROY honors. So with that in mind, how many NBA Rookie of the Year winners from this era (1985 to present) can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!