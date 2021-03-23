The Nanny Is Headed To HBO Max In April

She has style, she has flair, and now she has a streaming service!

The flashy girl from Flushing is headed from New York to HBO Max!


Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

It was just announced that all seasons of The Nanny will be available to watch on the streaming service starting this April.

The iconic show, which ran from 1993 to 1999, followed fashionista Fran Fine who becomes a nanny for Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield’s three children after getting fired from her bridal boutique job.


Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

Star Fran Drescher did the honors of helping to make the big announcement, sharing the news on her Instagram account.

“Guess what’s coming to HBO Max on April 1? It’s The Nanny! OMG! Finally!” Fran excitedly revealed to fans in the video.


Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

And for those who don’t have an HBO Max subscription, Fran is also currently working on turning The Nanny into a Broadway musical and has hopes for a TV revival.


Giphy / Via giphy.com

“Peter [Marc Jacobson] came up with the brilliant idea that Fran and Max moved back to New York because he missed Broadway and, for lack of a better idea, Fran says, ‘Why don’t you do a show about us?’ And then whole first season would be about him producing the show that’s actually on a Broadway,” Fran told E! News.

Fans can begin streaming The Nanny on HBO Max on April 1.

TV and Movies

