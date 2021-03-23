The Judges Complete Their Teams in Final Night of Blind Auditions

NBC

Denesha Dalton from Warwick, New York kicks off the night as she takes the stage to sing ‘Pillow Talk’ by Zayn Malik in front of the judges, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend.

AceShowbiz –

“The Voice” returned with the last episode of Blind Auditions on Monday, March 22. Denesha Dalton from Warwick, New York kicked off the night as she took the stage to sing “Pillow Talk” by Zayn Malik. The judges loved her performance as Blake Shelton turned his chair for Denesha with John Legend and Kelly Clarkson following his suit.

“I felt, before I even turned around, that you were so fearless. It was so authentically you. Your smile is infectious and your style as well. I would love for you to be the last person on my team,” John told Denesha. “I have one spot left on my team, whatever that little break thing is that you invented is priceless,” Blake added. Denesha eventually chose to be on Team Legend.

Next up was Awari from Virginia Beach. Singing “Weak” by AJR, the 35-year-old singer made Kelly and Nick Jonas hit their button for him. “I hit my button first, I love the song collection. I loved your runs, you weren’t trying too hard, it was emotional,” Kelly said. John, meanwhile, called the performance “phenomenal,” adding, “I am just thinking all the fun we could have dipping into the classic R&B stuff, and that so happens to be one of my wife’s favorite songs. You would make me very happy if you pick me.” Awari picked Nick to be his coach.

The next singer was Charlotte Boyer, who opted to sing Amy Winehouse‘s “Love Is a Losing Game”. Unfortunately, no one turned for her. Keegan Ferrell hoped to go to the next round by singing Maroon 5‘s “She Will Be Loved” that succeeded to make Kelly and Blake turn their chair.

“I happen to be friends with the guy who wrote and sang that song,” Blake told Keegan, referring to his fake enemy and former judge Adam Levine. “I want you to look at this coaching panel. Who is missing and who is in this chair. I don’t want to say that Kelly got Adam fired, but he is gone and she is there. If Maroon 5 inspires you, I don’t know if I would choose a coach that is their arch-nemesis. Your voice is so smooth and I don’t have anyone like you on my team, I don’t want to overstep my bounds but there is someone like you on Kelly’s team. There is only one place left on Team Blake.” Keegan did go to Team Blake.

Conner Snow followed it up with a performance of “The Sea” by Sam Fisher but no one turned for him. Later, Ainae took the stage to sing “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar. “It takes so much air to do what you did and that means that you are a competitor and ready to go. You are super special and the final person on this show,” Kelly commented. With that, the judges have completed their respective team.