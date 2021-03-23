The House Of Gucci Actors Vs. Real Life People Are Incredible

Singer, actor, and Oreo-maker Lady Gaga is currently in Rome filming her next Academy Award winning movie House of Gucci.
She is truly *feeling* her Italian oats.
The movie stars Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and more in telling the story of Patrizia Reggiani’s attempt to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci.
We’re starting to see glimpses of the characters and I thought: You know what’s fun? Looking at side-by-sides of what the actors look like next to the actual people.
Let’s start with Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:
The real Patrizia Reggiani:
Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:
Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:
Patrizia Reggiani:
Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:
Patrizia Reggiani:
Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:
Patrizia Reggiani:
And now for the guy Patrizia Reggiani had murdered, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:
Maurizio Gucci:
Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:
Maurizio Gucci:
Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:
And here’s Al Pacino who plays Adam Driver’s uncle, Aldo Gucci:
Aldo Gucci:
Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci:
Aldo Gucci:
Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci:
And lastly, Jared Leto who plays Al Pacino’s son, Paolo Gucci:
Paolo Gucci:
Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:
Paolo Gucci:
Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:
Paolo Gucci:
Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:
To sum it up, I can just *feel* how good this movie is going to be. Fall 2021 can’t come soon enough!
I’ll leave you with this picture of Gaga feeding Adam Driver a panini because Lady Gaga is Italian.
