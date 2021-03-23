The House Of Gucci Actors Vs. Real Life People Are Incredible

Singer, actor, and Oreo-maker Lady Gaga is currently in Rome filming her next Academy Award winning movie House of Gucci.


Xpos / Cobra Team / BACKGRID

She is truly *feeling* her Italian oats.


Xpos / Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The movie stars Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and more in telling the story of Patrizia Reggiani’s attempt to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci.

We’re starting to see glimpses of the characters and I thought: You know what’s fun? Looking at side-by-sides of what the actors look like next to the actual people.


Miguel Medina / Getty Images

Let’s start with Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:


Robino Salvatore / GC Images

The real Patrizia Reggiani:

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:


Ciao / Ciao Pix / BACKGRID

Patrizia Reggiani:


Luca Bruno / Luca Bruno / AP/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:


Robino Salvatore / GC Images

Patrizia Reggiani:


Luca Bruno / Luca Bruno / AP/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani:


Xpos / Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Patrizia Reggiani:


Stefano Rellandini / Reuters

And now for the guy Patrizia Reggiani had murdered, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:

Maurizio Gucci:


Suzanne Vlamis / Suzanne Vlamis / AP/Shutterstock

Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Maurizio Gucci:


Suzanne Vlamis / Suzanne Vlamis / AP/Shutterstock

Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci:


Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

And here’s Al Pacino who plays Adam Driver’s uncle, Aldo Gucci:


Ernesto Ruscio / GC Images

Aldo Gucci:


Dave Pickoff / Dave Pickoff / AP/Shutterstock

Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci:


Xpos / Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Aldo Gucci:


Everett / Everett/Shutterstock

Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci:


Xpos / VERONESI / BACKGRID

And lastly, Jared Leto who plays Al Pacino’s son, Paolo Gucci:


Xpos / VERONESI / BACKGRID

Paolo Gucci:


Laurence Harris / Laurence Harris / AP/Shutterstock

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:


Xpos / VERONESI / BACKGRID

Paolo Gucci:


Mike Daines / Mike Daines/Shutterstock

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:

Paolo Gucci:


Mike Daines / Mike Daines/Shutterstock

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci:


Xpos / VERONESI / BACKGRID

To sum it up, I can just *feel* how good this movie is going to be. Fall 2021 can’t come soon enough!


Miguel Medina / Getty Images

I’ll leave you with this picture of Gaga feeding Adam Driver a panini because Lady Gaga is Italian.


Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

