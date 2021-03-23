The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Disney Plus users question record-breaking viewership announcement

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Fans have questioned Disney Plus’s decision not to disclose viewing figures, following a recent announcement about the success of its latest series.

No specific viewing figures were given, however, with Disney Plus simply saying that the series beat out WandaVision and season two of The Mandalorian to reach the top spot.

Disney Plus is not alone in keeping its viewing figures close to its chest. While traditional TV is monitored through the independent ratings service Nielsen in the US, streaming has never been subject to the same oversight.

Netflix does not regularly release viewership ratings, but often discloses the audience figures for particularly successful series over social media.

However, the metric used to determine what qualifies as “watching” a film or TV series is also a matter of some debate. Netflix currently counts anything watched for at least two minutes as a “view”.

On Twitter, people questioned the opacity surrounding viewing figures on Disney, in the wake of the Falcon announcement.

“This is a useless metric as there’s no damn viewing figures provided so nice to see Disney+ copying Netflix in that regard,” wrote another. “These companies should be forced to say what there viewing figures are.”

“I’m certain that in at least half of all cases, the numbers are good for these streamers. Why don’t they release them if it means good press?” asked someone else.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Fienberg joked: “Seven people watched the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, beating the previous record of 5 people for WandaVision and 4 people for S2 of The Mandalorian. When actual numbers aren’t provided, I guess I just insert my own data.”

It’s worth noting that Disney’s subscriber base has grown considerably over the past year, which could account for the record-breaking viewership numbers for their latest outing.